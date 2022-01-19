Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

US and UK agree to begin talks on removing steel tariffs

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 10.57pm
(PA)
(PA)

The United States has agreed to begin talks seeking to remove the tariffs on British steel and aluminium imposed by former president Donald Trump.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she had held a “productive discussion” with US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday.

She said that they desire a “resolution as soon as possible which supports UK businesses and further strengthens our trading relationship”.

Cabinet Meeting
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (James Manning/PA)

The 25% tariff on steel and 10% tariff on aluminium were imposed by the Trump administration during a dispute with the European Union in 2018.

A joint US-UK statement said: “Both parties are committed to working towards an expeditious outcome that ensures the viability of steel and aluminium industries in both markets against the continuing shared challenge of global excess capacity and strengthens their democratic alliance.”

Confederation of British Industry international director Andy Burwell said it is “vital” to agree a negotiated settlement to “ease pressure on affected industries”.

“With inflation rising in both the US and UK, both governments must focus on sustainable growth, while supporting the rules-based system which underpins the global economy,” he added.

