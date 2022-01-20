Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Urgent action needed on workforce planning, auditors tell government

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.02am
Better planning is needed to match skills to the economy, auditors say (Jane Barlow/PA)
Better planning is needed to match skills to the economy, auditors say (Jane Barlow/PA)

Urgent action is needed to improve workforce skills planning, auditors have told the Scottish Government.

Audit Scotland says the government has not provided enough clarity on how to match training and education with the demands of the economy.

A report released on Thursday says the Scottish Government needs to set out its goals and how to achieve them.

It says: “There are gaps in social care and demand for new skills in digital and responding to the climate emergency.

“Withdrawal from the EU and Covid‑19 have further sharpened the focus on workforce skills.”

In 2017 the Scottish Government agreed to improve skills planning in order to make it more effective, but the report found Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) had not been provided with the necessary leadership.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “The Scottish Government recognises that workforce skills are central to inclusive and sustainable economic recovery and growth, but it has not provided the leadership needed to deliver on its skills alignment agenda.

Audit Scotland looked at the Scottish Government’s performance on skills planning (Jane Barlow/PA)

“As a result, the anticipated benefits have not been achieved and opportunities for more efficient and effective investment have been missed.

“The Scottish Government now urgently needs to set out what it intends to achieve and how it will measure progress, as well as clarifying the governance and oversight arrangements for skills alignment activity.”

Responding to the report, minister for youth employment and training Jamie Hepburn said: “I welcome the recommendations that Audit Scotland have made and the Scottish Government and our agencies accept them in full.

“Good progress is being made to drive recovery from the challenges of the pandemic; we have invested more than £1 billion in 2021-22 to support jobs and equip our workforce with the future skills it needs.

“The Scottish Employer Skills Survey 2020 shows the proportion of organisations reporting a skills shortage vacancy down to 3% in 2020 from 6% in 2017, and a reduction in the percentage of employers reporting skills gaps within their workforce over the same period

“Progress has been made in improving collaboration between SDS and SFC, with more robust Scottish Government leadership, governance and accountability arrangements now in place.

“But I recognise more has to be done and I will be working closely with those partners also have a critical role to play in ensuring these positive trends continue.”

