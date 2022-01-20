Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Labour: Government has ‘badly let down’ British Council workers in Afghanistan

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.06pm
Members of the UK Armed Forces taking part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Members of the UK Armed Forces taking part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The Government has “badly” let down British Council staff and contractors with many “still trapped” in Afghanistan, Labour has said.

But the Government said it is working with the international community “to do all we can” to enable those eligible to relocate to the UK.

Asking an urgent question in the Commons, Labour shadow foreign office minister Fabian Hamilton said: “Months after the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, there are still many, many British Council staff and contractors stranded in the country and facing threats of violence every single day from the regime.”

He insisted “we owe those brave, brave people so much for supporting the UK’s work in Afghanistan over the last two decades”, adding: “The fact that some of them, many of them, are still trapped in the country, fearing their own lives means that the UK Government has badly let them down.”

SNP MP Anum Qaisar said: “Around 100 ex-British Council staff are still in Afghanistan having so far been denied the right to come to the UK.”

The MP for Airdrie and Shotts said those people now feel “abandoned by the country that they worked for”.

While Labour MP Hilary Benn said: “Afghans who worked for the British Council are in fear of their lives.

“I have been told that in one case the Taliban came to a house, hit a seven-year-old girl in order to try and get her to reveal where her father was.”

The MP for Leeds Central suggested providing money and other support to those in hiding.

A full flight of 265 people supported by members of the UK Armed Forces on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport, Afghanistan (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)
A full flight of 265 people supported by members of the UK Armed Forces on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport, Afghanistan (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon) raised concerns over whether British aid is reaching those in need, saying “there are children, pregnant mothers, people about to die if this aid doesn’t get to them”.

Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling said British Council staff have performed a “really important role” in Afghanistan and “it is therefore right that we are supporting those in need”.

She said: “The Government agreed to resettle more than 50 British council contractors in August, many of whom have already arrived in the United Kingdom.

“But we are looking to resettle those British Council contractors who are most at risk.”

She added: “Employees have already been able to resettle to the United Kingdom, but the contractors who will be eligible will be based on their risk.”

Ms Milling said: “We are committed to working in step with the international community to do all we can to enable those who are eligible to relocate to the UK.

“It is also worth noting that resettlement is just one element to the UK’s Government response to the situation in Afghanistan.

“In addition to our diplomatic and international aid in the region, we are also working alongside like-minded states as part of the international community.”

She said the UK has doubled aid to Afghanistan to £286 million “which will be so essential to provide humanitarian assistance to those most in need”.

She said: “The ACRS (Afghan citizens resettlement scheme) that was announced earlier this month will provide those most at risk by recent events in Afghanistan a route to safety.

“And this scheme will prioritise those who have assisted the UK’s efforts in Afghanistan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier