Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Blair criticises ‘attacks’ on BBC amid licence fee debate

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 3.17pm
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Tony Blair has said it would be a “big mistake” for the Government to “jeopardise” the future of the BBC amid debate over the licence fee.

The former prime minister, 68, defended the broadcaster and described it as an “internationally renowned institution” and a positive force for the country.

However, he refused to speculate about how the BBC could be funded in the future.

Nadine Dorries comments
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Steve Parsons/PA)

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Sunday the next announcement about the fee “will be the last” – indicating a different funding model could be introduced from 2028.

And on Monday she announced the licence fee is to be frozen at £159 for two years, until 2024, after which it will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

Sir Tony told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “When you are in a position of political leadership there are some times you like the BBC and some times you don’t.

“But I think the BBC is a great institution. It’s an internationally renowned institution.

“It does the country a lot of good, a lot of people listen to it all around the world and I think it would be a big mistake if we jeopardise it.

“Now what that means for future funding, I’ll let other people who are more expert in it than me determine.

“But I don’t like the attacks on it, I don’t think they are right and I don’t think they’re sensible for the future of the country.”

Ms Dorries’ announcement drew the ire of opposition politicians and staff at the BBC, with Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell describing it as “cultural vandalism” and presenters Richard Bacon and Dan Walker criticising the comments.

Scotland’s Culture Secretary Angus Robertson also hit out at the UK Government for what he described as an “ideologically driven” attack on the BBC.

“We need to be concerned about threats to the BBC and Channel 4 at the present time,” he told Holyrood’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee on Thursday.

A number of alternatives to the licence fee have been floated, including an opt-in subscription service similar to that used by streaming giants such as Netflix, the introduction of advertising, or a broadband levy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier