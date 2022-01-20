Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MPs’ security costs up by nearly a third last year, says watchdog

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 7.43pm
David Amess MP was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
MPs’ security costs increased by nearly a third last year and could rise further following the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess, a watchdog has revealed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the amount stood at £4.4 million for the financial year 2020/21, up from £3.4 million in 2019/20.

Overall, MPs’ business costs amounted to nearly £138 million in 2020/21, IPSA said.

Both staffing and office costs also rose by 17% on the previous year, to £105.8 million and £15.2 million respectively, according to the regulator.

IPSA chair Richard Lloyd said spending on staffing was higher as the budget was boosted in light of constituency casework increasing to record levels.

Meanwhile, travel and subsistence costs – which include funding to cover staff and dependants – dropped by more than 60%, from £5.6 million in 2019/20 to £2.1 million in 2020/21.

Mr Lloyd said this reflected “different working patterns”.

Sir David Amess death
Flowers left in memory of Sir David Amess outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The IPSA chair said security costs, which rose by 29% last year, “could increase further” following the death of Sir David in October.

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Mr Lloyd added that compliance with the IPSA rules remained “very high”, at 99.7%.

“As the independent regulator that oversees spending by MPs, we can confirm today that compliance with our rules remained very high during the Covid pandemic,” he said.

“By far the largest area of spending is to pay for the salaries of MPs’ staff. These are people who work long hours to help constituents, often dealing with very difficult issues.

“In the last financial year, MPs and their staff changed how they work to provide their constituents with a service during the pandemic. This is reflected in some of the spending details we have published today.

“We enabled MPs’ staff to work from home, while the amount spent on parliamentary business travel fell to reflect different working patterns.

“Overall spending on staffing was higher as the budget was increased to better support constituents when casework increased to record levels.”

He added: “Security spending has also increased in the last year, and could increase further this year (following the death of Sir David in October). Keeping MPs, their families, and their staff safe is absolutely vital for our democracy.”

