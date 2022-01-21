Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liz Truss: China’s economic coercion of Australia a wake-up call to other states

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 6.55am
The Foreign Secretary has said China’s ‘economic coercion’ of Australia was a ‘wake-up call’ to other countries (Leon Neal/PA)
The Foreign Secretary has said China's 'economic coercion' of Australia was a 'wake-up call' to other countries (Leon Neal/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has said China’s “economic coercion” of Australia was a “wake-up call” to other countries.

China – which had been Australia’s top trading partner – introduced tariffs and other trade actions against the country on barley, wine, beef, seafood and coal exports when the relationship between the two nations soured in 2020.

Liz Truss said: “The situation with Australia – the economic coercion we saw – was one of the wake-up calls as to exactly what China was doing and the way it was using its economic might to try to exert control over over other countries”.

She added: “I think there was a belief in the past that as China got wealthier, it was headed on a path towards becoming a freer, more democratic society. The reality is that hasn’t happened.

“In the late 90s, the Chinese economy was a 10th the size of the United States economy. We’re now in a situation with a China with a much bigger economy (that’s) much more able to coerce other nations.

“And as I’ve said, we’ve looked to Australia as we formulate some of our policies around how we deal with these issues.”

Ms Truss said the UK and Australia were determined to act together in “calling out China” when it blocks products from Lithuania or imposes “punitive tariffs on Australian barley and wine”.

She added: “It is estimated that 44 low-to-middle income countries have debts to Beijing in excess of 10% of their GDP. We’re responding on all of these fronts, and we’re strengthening our supply chains by taking our economic ties with like-minded nations to new heights.

“We took a huge step forward by signing our free trade agreement with Australia in December. This is a world-class deal that will remove all of the tariffs on goods, both ways.

“It’s going to be easier for our people to live and work in each other’s countries, particularly those under 35. And we’re building on this by working with Australia to join the Trans Pacific Partnership, reinforcing reliability of supply through one of the largest free trade areas on Earth.

“We’re also working together to provide low and middle-income countries with honest and reliable alternative sources of investment.”

