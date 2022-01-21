Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearing services review launched after health board’s ‘horrendous’ errors

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 10.28am
Humza Yousaf announced the review of audiology services on Friday (Peter Summers/PA)
Humza Yousaf announced the review of audiology services on Friday (Peter Summers/PA)

A review has been launched by the Scottish Government into audiology services for children and adults across the country.

The review, which will be chaired independently, comes after mistakes by NHS Lothian in its paediatric audiology department were branded “horrendous” by a charity.

An audit of the health board’s services found significant failures in 155 of the 1,113 patients treated between 2009 and 2018 which led to children being identified as deaf years later than they should have.

The Scottish Government has said that further assessment of audiology services has “highlighted areas of improvement” that need to be addressed.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “Following the unacceptable failures that were highlighted in paediatric audiology in NHS Lothian, I want to make sure our hearing services are fit for purpose across Scotland and this means ensuring any wider issues are identified and rectified.

“The first step of this is to appoint an independent chair, a process which will be undertaken as quickly as possible to provide the necessary leadership and oversight for this important piece of work.

“I will provide a further update detailing the remit of the review, its membership and timetable for reporting once an appointment has been made.”

