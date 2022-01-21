Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Homeowners who fail to comply with new fire alarm rules will not face penalties

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 12.30pm
The changes will come into effect on February 1 (John Stillwell/PA)
Scots will face “no penalties” for failing to comply with new rules around fire alarms, a statement from local authorities and the Scottish Government has stressed.

The changes to legislation mean, from February 1, all homes will need to have linked alarms in living rooms as well as spaces such as hallways and landings.

The Scottish Government says the alarms can be installed within a “reasonable period” after this deadline.

Scottish Labour pushed for the deadline to be pushed back again – further to delays caused by Covid-19 – due to supply chain issues with the new alarms, but Housing Secretary, Shona Robison, rejected the idea.

But on Friday, a joint statement between local authority body Cosla and the Scottish Government stressed a light touch enforcement approach from councils around the legislation.

“Improving fire safety remains an important priority for both national and local government,” the statement said.

“The legislation provides flexibility for people to fit the necessary alarms in due course if they are unable to do so by the February 2022 deadline.

“As a result, local authorities will be taking a proportionate and measured approach to compliance taking individual circumstances into account as well as reflecting the evolving situation with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No one will be criminalised if they need more time and there are no penalties for non-compliance.

“However, we would encourage everyone to install these alarms, which can help save lives.”

Ms Robison had previously said councils would not be “knocking on people’s doors” to ensure compliance with the new standards.

