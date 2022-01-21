Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon reported to statistics watchdog over claims she ‘twisted’ data

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 12.48pm Updated: January 21 2022, 6.20pm
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said during FMQs that England’s infection rate was more than 20% higher than Scotland’s (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said during FMQs that England's infection rate was more than 20% higher than Scotland's (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to the statistics watchdog amid claims she “seriously twisted” the use of coronavirus figures.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon referenced Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates to say England’s infection rate is “over 20% higher than those in Scotland”.

The ONS figures show 5.47% of people in England are infected compared to 4.49% in Scotland.

The English figure can be calculated to be 21.83% higher than Scotland, but the Scottish Liberal Democrats have taken umbrage at the claim because there is just a 0.98 percentage points difference between the two numbers.

Economic recovery in Scotland
Willie Rennie said public confidence in data used to back-up restrictions ‘must not be put at risk’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

In a letter to UK Statistics Authority chairman Sir David Norgrove, Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie wrote: “The public have a right to always expect the Scottish Government’s interpretation of data to be robust.

“This is even more important when that data is being used to justify and substantiate restrictions on their liberty and freedoms under the use of emergency powers.

“Parliament has granted powers to ministers that would not be countenanced in any other circumstances so scrutiny of how they are used is essential.

“Public confidence in these statistics must not be put at risk. There must be no bias, spin or manipulation. However, I am concerned that these statistics may have been seriously twisted.”

However a Scottish Government spokesman insisted: “The First Minister was entirely correct.

“The most recent ONS Covid-19 infection data showed that the level of infection in England is proportionately over 20% higher than in Scotland – the percentage increase is 21.8%, meaning that if the rate in Scotland had matched that in England there would have been more than 50,000 additional infections in Scotland.”

It is the second time in recent weeks that a senior Government figure has been reported to the watchdog, with Labour previously accusing Deputy First Minister John Swinney of misrepresenting the impact of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Mr Swinney, who is also the Scottish Government’s Covid Recovery Secretary, suggested Covid rates in Scotland were lower than in England because of extra measures introduced north of the border.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on January 4, he suggested ONS figures showing one in 40 Scots were infected compared to one in 25 in England were “the strongest evidence that the measures taken in Scotland are protecting the population from Covid”.

But the figures cited by Mr Swinney were from before the Scottish Government imposed additional restrictions.

In November, the Scottish Government was rebuked by the UK Statistics Authority for comments made by Mr Swinney about the use of Test and Protect data.

In response to a letter from Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie, Sir David said the Scottish Government “should be clearer about the limitations in comparing figures for Scotland (published by Public Health Scotland) with the World Health Organisation target for contact tracing”.

The organisation’s director-general for regulation, Ed Humpherson, then wrote to the Government advising how it should present the figures more accurately.

