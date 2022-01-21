Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No 10 staff ‘partied to 1am’ on eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 6.29pm
A protestor in Parliament Square demonstrating against Downing St parties (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A protestor in Parliament Square demonstrating against Downing St parties (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

No 10 staff partied until the early hours of the morning in a seven-hour drinking session on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has been reported.

The Daily Telegraph said it had obtained further details of the two leaving dos on April 16 last year, showing they carried on until 1am.

Wine and spirits with mixers were said to have been served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was reportedly spilled on an office printer.

Takeaway pizzas were reported to have been ordered in and some of the revellers were said to have used a slide belonging to Mr Johnson’s son, Wilfred.

The Queen sits alone at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen sits alone at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It has previously been reported that Wilfred’s swing was damaged as the two events merged in the Downing Street garden.

Downing Street apologised to Buckingham Palace when the details of the parties first emerged last week, while Mr Johnson – who was not present – said he “deeply and bitterly” regretted what happened.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner described the latest reports as “disgusting”.

“Shameful details of ridiculous behaviour, when the British public gave up so much,” she tweeted.

“This is a culture that Boris Johnson set. Rules didn’t apply in his Downing Street. He needs to finally take responsibility.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the latest reports are ‘shameful’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around 30 people were reported to have attended the two parties – one for departing communications director James Slack and the other for a photographer who was leaving.

At the time the country was in a period of national mourning for the duke, while Covid restrictions banned socialising indoors except with members of the same household or support bubble.

The Telegraph said that it had seen a photograph of staff at one of the parties – some with drinks – gathered in the Downing Street basement.

The paper said that it had also seen text messages indicating that they were still carrying on at 1am, having started around 6pm.

The latest report comes as Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating lockdown parties in Whitehall, is expected to deliver her report next week.

Mr Johnson has committed to publish her findings and make a statement to the Commons.

