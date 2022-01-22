Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19 deaths rise by 30 in Scotland

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 2.48pm
More than 4.4 million people in Scotland have received their first dose of Covid vaccine (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 4.4 million people in Scotland have received their first dose of Covid vaccine (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen by 30 in the past 24 hours, Scottish Government figures have shown.

It means the death toll under this measurement – of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days – has risen to 10,195.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus, either through a lateral flow or PCR test, has increased by 6,768.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

There were 1,458 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 53 on the day before, with 16 in intensive care – however, one health board failed to submit their figures for Saturday’s update.

So far, 4,405,059 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,102,038 have had a second dose, and 3,245,885 have received a third dose or booster.

The figures come as the last restrictions put in place due to the Omicron variant are set to be lifted on Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that nightclubs will be able to reopen, while the caps on indoor events, table service requirements for venues selling alcohol and social distancing will also be removed.

