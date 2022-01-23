Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Spencer: From the family farm to Government chief whip

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 4.32am
Chief whip Mark Spencer has been embroiled in unfolding controversy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government Chief Whip Mark Spencer has said he spoke to Nusrat Ghani after she was demoted from transport minister in 2020, but denies that he said her religion was raised as an issue.

Ms Nusrat told The Sunday Times a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue during the cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Spencer posted on Twitter to identify himself, but denied the substance of the allegation.

Mr Spencer, 51, is married with children. He was born in Nottinghamshire and went to agricultural college in Bedfordshire before joining his family farm business.

He became chairman of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs in 1999 and attempted to enter politics in 2001 when he lost an election for the Nottinghamshire County Council seat of Hucknail.

Two years later he was elected to the Ravenshead ward of the Gedling District Council.

Mr Spencer entered parliament in 2010 when he won the Sherwood seat after Labour MP Paddy Tipping resigned.

He was criticised in 2015 for saying that jobseekers should “learn the discipline of timekeeping” after a Labour MP said a disabled jobseeker had their payment cut for being four minutes late to an appointment.

As a backbencher he campaigned for the UK to remain a member of the European Union but has publicly supported the party leadership position since the leave result.

In 2019 he told Nottinghamshire Live: “I think we need to get behind Boris and help him get a really good deal, but if we do not get a deal from the European Union then we will have to back the UK and make sure we are OK.”

He was appointed a full government whip in June 2017 and was made chief whip in July 2019.

He told Nottinghamshire Live: “It is a big job. So it’s an exciting opportunity when the nation needs a bit of stability and I’m looking forward to delivering that.”

“Clearly the Prime Minister is trying to get a deal. He’s been in Brussels a lot lately with the aim of getting a deal, but a no deal is something the Government is preparing for.”

Mr Spencer has already been embroiled as chief whip this month over accusations of blackmail in attempts to defend Mr Johnson from potential leadership challenges.

