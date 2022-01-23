Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Devo-max: Majority against three-option indyref2, poll shows

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 8.48am Updated: January 23 2022, 8.54am
The poll was conducted by Savanta Comres (Jane Barlow/PA)
The poll was conducted by Savanta Comres (Jane Barlow/PA)

More than half of respondents to a poll do not want a three-option referendum on Scottish independence, but 26% were in favour of the most likely additional choice, a new poll suggests.

The study by Savanta ComRes for Scotland on Sunday found that 55% of the 1,004 people who responded wanted to limit the scope of another referendum to staying in or leaving the UK.

A potential third option – devo-max, which was proposed numerous times in the independence debate – would see Scotland take control of every area of governance, including full taxation powers, but not defence and foreign policy.

Of the 26% of people in the poll who backed the devo-max option, just 4% said they strongly support it.

Labour supporters were most likely to back the idea, with 37%, while 48% said they were opposed.

Some 32% of SNP voters also supported the idea.

When asked if they believed devo-max was a good or bad compromise, 39% of all people polled believed it was negative, while 32% believed the option to be positive.

However, high ranking SNP figures described the idea as “idiotic” when it was raised by former policy chief Chris Hanlon.

In a piece in the National earlier this month, Mr Hanlon said: “Devo-max isn’t my preference and maybe, given the changed circumstances, it might not be the choice of the majority of the people of Scotland.

“But part of me remains of the opinion that excluding it from the ballot paper is just plain wrong. The people must have the option of choosing the path the largest percentage of them favour.”

The idea was quickly rebuked by MSPs, with mental health minister Kevin Stewart describing it as “idiotic, foolish, nonsensical”, while Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin branded the third option “a con”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier