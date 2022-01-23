Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Gordon Brown calls for public help to tackle Afghan humanitarian crisis

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 9.56am
Afghan villagers wait to receive food after their home was damaged by last week’s earthquake in the remote western province of Badghis, (Abdul Raziq Saddiqi/AP)
Afghan villagers wait to receive food after their home was damaged by last week’s earthquake in the remote western province of Badghis, (Abdul Raziq Saddiqi/AP)

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has helped to launch a petition urging the Government to hold an emergency multi-nation conference to raise money to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He warned that five million children and four million adults in Afghanistan are in immediate danger of acute malnutrition and 23 million people face famine in the coming months.

The petition is a direct call to the public to add their voices to the appeal for action to save Afghan lives.

Mr Brown said no-one who has seen the TV reports coming out of Afghanistan could fail to be moved by the detail of the heart-breaking individual tragedies befalling so many.

He pressed the government to convene a multi-nation conference of the 40 countries who joined the American led coalition to fight the Afghan war, to help secure over £3 billion, which the United Nations says is desperately needed to prevent famine hitting millions of people.

“Of the 40 countries who joined the American led coalition to fight the Afghan war, all should now contribute to the peace. There is not a moment to lose.

“My friend Malala, the Pakistan girl who was shot at by the Taliban  for supporting girls education and won the Nobel prize, has told me she will be one of the first to sign the petition.”

A boy stands near to his damaged house after it was hit by an earthquake in Afghanistan
A boy stands near to his damaged house after it was hit by an earthquake in a remote western province of Badghis, Afghanistan last week (Abdul Raziq Saddiqi/AP)

Kirsty McNeill, executive director of policy, advocacy and campaigns at Save the Children UK, which is helping to organise the petition, added, “Every province in Afghanistan is facing critical levels of hunger.

“It’s now a race against time to get families the urgent support they need to survive. If no action is taken in the coming months, up to one million children could be at risk dying from malnutrition.

“The crisis in Afghanistan has been called the worst humanitarian crisis on earth, but it’s not too late to prevent catastrophic disaster.

“It’s vital that the UK Government convene a global summit immediately to respond practically and financially to the full-blown humanitarian catastrophe under way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier