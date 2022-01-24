Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cop26 President Alok Sharma to urge countries to act on Glasgow agreement

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 12.04am
Alok Sharma arrives in Downing Street (PA)
Alok Sharma arrives in Downing Street (PA)

Alok Sharma will urge countries to deliver on the pledges made at Cop26 so they are not “just words on a page” in his first major speech since the summit.

Addressing stakeholders, business leaders and reporters at Chatham House in central London at around midday on Monday, the Cop26 President is due to encourage countries to work together on their commitments.

Through the Glasgow Climate Pact signed in November, 197 countries agreed to strengthen their emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year in an attempt to limit global warming climbing above 1.5C.

Negotiators also agreed to the weaker commitment of “phasing down” the use of coal after China and India declined to agree to it being “phased out” completely.

Mr Sharma is expected to say: “There is no doubt that the commitments we secured at Cop26 were historic.

“Yet at the moment they are just words on a page. And unless we honour the promises made, to turn the commitments in the Glasgow Climate Pact into action, they will wither on the vine.

“We will have mitigated no risks. Seized no opportunities. We will have fractured the trust built between nations. And 1.5 degrees will slip from our grasp.

“So my absolute focus for the UK Presidency year is delivery.”

The cabinet minister recently visited the Cop27 President, Egypt, and Cop28 President UAE to underline the importance of building strong partnerships ahead of the next summits.

He will also be meeting the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) next week to discuss implementation of the measures agreed in Glasgow.

