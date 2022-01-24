Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graeme Dey resigns as transport minister for ‘health reasons’

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 11.18am
Graeme Dey has stood down as transport minister in the Scottish Government (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Graeme Dey has stood down as transport minister in the Scottish Government (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Graeme Dey has announced he is stepping down as Scottish transport minister for “health-related reasons”.

He told Nicola Sturgeon that while it had been an “absolute privilege” to hold the post he was no longer able to give this “hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires”.

The First Minister thanked him for his work in Government – and said the door would “always be open” if he wished to return to ministerial office.

Mr Dey became the transport minister following a post election reshuffle in May 2021. Prior to that he had served as a the parliamentary business and veterans minister since June 2018.

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, the Angus South MSP said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as a Minister in the Scottish Government, firstly as minister for parliamentary business and veterans and latterly, as minister for transport.”

Mr Dey continued: “I have always prided myself on being able to give 100% to any task I am charged with.

“Regrettably, despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable now to give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves.

“It is therefore with regret that I am writing to resign from office as minister for transport in the Scottish Government.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is the right decision for Graeme to reach at this time, and he leaves Government with my very best wishes.”

She said Mr Dey had been a “highly effective minister” who had “many achievements to his name”.

The First Minister said: “As minister for parliamentary business, he built trust and confidence across the political spectrum to navigate a period of minority Government, and ensure that Government remained accountable to Parliament throughout the period of lockdown earlier in the pandemic.

“As transport minister, Graeme played a huge part in ensuring the success of Cop26.

“He has also delivered concessionary bus travel for under-22s, set out plans to reduce car travel to meet climate targets, and prepared the ground for the return of Scotland’s railway to public ownership.”

Nicola Sturgeon said Mr Dey had been an ‘effective minister’ who left the Government with her best wishes (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She continued: “Amongst his many responsibilities, I know that Graeme particularly valued his time as minister for veterans. In that role, he secured additional funding for veteran services and I have no doubt that the veteran community will continue to benefit from his support as a backbench MSP.

“Circumstances permitting, the door will always be open should Graeme wish a return to Government in future.

“In the meantime, I wish him well and know that he will continue to serve his Angus constituents with drive and commitment.”

