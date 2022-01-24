Graeme Dey resigns as transport minister for ‘health reasons’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Dey has announced he is stepping down as Scottish transport minister for “health-related reasons”.

He told Nicola Sturgeon that while it had been an “absolute privilege” to hold the post he was no longer able to give this “hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires”.

The First Minister thanked him for his work in Government – and said the door would “always be open” if he wished to return to ministerial office.

Mr Dey became the transport minister following a post election reshuffle in May 2021. Prior to that he had served as a the parliamentary business and veterans minister since June 2018.

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, the Angus South MSP said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as a Minister in the Scottish Government, firstly as minister for parliamentary business and veterans and latterly, as minister for transport.”

Mr Dey continued: “I have always prided myself on being able to give 100% to any task I am charged with.

“Regrettably, despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable now to give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves.

“It is therefore with regret that I am writing to resign from office as minister for transport in the Scottish Government.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is the right decision for Graeme to reach at this time, and he leaves Government with my very best wishes.”

She said Mr Dey had been a “highly effective minister” who had “many achievements to his name”.

The First Minister said: “As minister for parliamentary business, he built trust and confidence across the political spectrum to navigate a period of minority Government, and ensure that Government remained accountable to Parliament throughout the period of lockdown earlier in the pandemic.

“As transport minister, Graeme played a huge part in ensuring the success of Cop26.

“He has also delivered concessionary bus travel for under-22s, set out plans to reduce car travel to meet climate targets, and prepared the ground for the return of Scotland’s railway to public ownership.”

She continued: “Amongst his many responsibilities, I know that Graeme particularly valued his time as minister for veterans. In that role, he secured additional funding for veteran services and I have no doubt that the veteran community will continue to benefit from his support as a backbench MSP.

“Circumstances permitting, the door will always be open should Graeme wish a return to Government in future.

“In the meantime, I wish him well and know that he will continue to serve his Angus constituents with drive and commitment.”