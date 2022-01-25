Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 2.47pm Updated: January 25 2022, 3.01pm
(left to right) Environment Secretary George Eustice, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Kwarsi Kwarteng and Health Secretary Sajid Javid leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.

Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a police statement”.

Foreign secretary, Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of the Government’s weekly Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Though it is not entirely clear who knew what and when, ministers are unlikely to have known about the development for a full 20 minutes as the rest of Westminster reacted.

The first sign that the Metropolitan Police chief was planning to announce the investigation into alleged Covid breaches at the heart of Government was at 9.28am, when the move was reported by the Guido Fawkes website.

The Cabinet meeting began two minutes later, but ministers would have given up their phones as in normal protocol.

It would not have been until 10.30am when the meeting finished that Cabinet members began receiving back their phones to learn the news announced at around 10.11am.

During a briefing with journalists, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed Mr Johnson had been made aware of the investigation before the meeting began.

He said Mr Johnson “didn’t reference it specifically” but only “alluded to it” by insisting the saga would not deter the Government from “getting on with the job”.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Asked why Cabinet ministers were not told about the police investigation, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “From what I understand it’s important not to pre-empt a police statement on this sort of issue at any point.

“That was the judgment the Prime Minister made.

“It was at that stage unclear exactly at what point the Met would make that statement and obviously the Prime Minister will continue to discuss any relevant issues with his Cabinet.”

The spokesman added: “I think it’s understandable that, given the sensitive nature of what the Met were due to announce, it’s right that wasn’t pre-empted in any way.”

Cabinet members left No 10 without answering the questions of journalists waiting in Downing Street, but Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg did launch a defence of Mr Johnson, saying he was “honoured to be under his leadership”.

He told reporters in Downing Street: “The leadership of Boris Johnson this country has had has been so brilliant – that he has got us through this incredibly difficult period and he’s got all the big decisions right.”

