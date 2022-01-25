Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Record numbers of students from deprived areas enrol at university, figures show

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 3.04pm
The number of students from deprived backgrounds is on the increase (David Cheskin/PA)
The number of students from deprived backgrounds is on the increase (David Cheskin/PA)

A record number of students from the most deprived areas in Scotland are enrolling at universities in the country, the latest figures show.

The Higher Education Student Statistics report, published on Tuesday, shows 16.7% of Scottish first-degree entrants are from the most deprived 20% of Scotland.

This is an increase of 0.3 percentage points, or 545 entrants, from the previous year.

It comes as the overall number of students enrolling in Scottish institutions rose by 8.6%.

Students enrolling from outside the EU have risen by 17% from last year.

Higher Education minister, Jamie Hepburn, said: “Every young person should have an equal chance of success no matter their background or circumstance, so it is great to see the number and proportion of Scots from the most deprived areas at university hit a record high.

“By 2030, we want 20% of students entering higher education to come from Scotland’s most deprived backgrounds and the Commissioner for Fair Access has previously said that Scotland is setting the pace in the UK in widening participation.

“Today’s data also shows the number of students enrolling at Scottish universities hit a new record high and we have seen a large increase in international students.

“This highlights the fact that Scotland, along with our world-class higher education institutions, remains an attractive place to study and live for prospective students.”

He added: “However, we have seen a continued drop in EU students coming to study in Scotland following Brexit.

“EU students enrich our campus life and I hope we can still welcome many of them to our world-leading institutions.”

