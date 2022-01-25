Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Nadhim Zahawi announces crackdown on school attendance ‘postcode lottery’

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 4.49pm Updated: January 25 2022, 5.59pm
(PA)
(PA)

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has vowed to end a “postcode lottery” on school absence across the country, in what will be a “key component” of his Schools White Paper expected later in the year.

The Department for Education found there was “a radically different approach to sanctions across the country, with some local authorities issuing no fines in 2020-21, while others issued over 1,500”.

In a consultation published on Tuesday, the DfE set out proposals for national rules on attendance, including when parents should be issued with fines for their child’s absence.

Fines could be considered after a certain number of unauthorised absences from a pupil within a certain period and for persistent incidents of lateness, the proposals say.

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 21, 2022
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (James Manning/PA)

Parents will not be fined if their child is absent for coronavirus-related reasons, under the proposals.

Mr Zahawi said:  “I want every single child to have the opportunity to fulfil their potential, which only time in school with this country’s world-class teachers can bring.”

“And as we transition from pandemic to endemic, it makes me even more determined to fight for children to be in school every day they possibly can be,” he added.

Mr Zahawi said that absence caused by coronavirus was “unavoidable”, but that there were other reasons pupils missed out on school.

“Our new proposals will end the postcode lottery of how attendance is managed in different schools and parts of the country, and make sure every child and family gets the best possible support to attend school as regularly as possible,” he added.

Schools Minister Robin Walker said: “We know that Covid has led to some unavoidable absences from school but that makes it even more important to reduce avoidable absence.”

The consultation proposes that schools should publish an attendance policy, and says that the “most effective” schools have high expectations for each individual pupil’s attendance and analyse attendance data to drive improvements.

It says that “whilst many schools have some version of a whole school attendance policy, there is great variety in their quality” or how often they are updated, as schools are not required to publish them.

It adds that Mr Zahawi has “signalled his intention” for attendance to be a “key component” of the upcoming Schools White Paper.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The Education Secretary has made clear the importance he places on attendance at school or college. We welcome his commitment to addressing an issue which has a major impact on children’s life chances.”

But she added: “While these proposals appear broadly sensible, the reasons behind persistent absence among some children and young people are complex and need to be addressed through a joined-up government strategy that includes looking in depth at issues such as child poverty and mental health, as well as the impact of the pandemic.”

“This is a complex problem, which requires joined-up strategies, appropriate resources and a long-term commitment from Government downwards.”

The news follows DfE estimates on Tuesday that 5.1% of all pupils were off school because of Covid on January 20, up from 3.9% on January 6 – a record high for this school year, with 415,300 pupils absent in total.

The consultation will run for five weeks until February 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier