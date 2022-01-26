Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Tonga volcano: Royal Navy vessel arrives in country carrying UK aid

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 4.19pm
The Royal Navy’s HMS Spey arrived in Tonga on Wednesday and began unloading supplies (Ministry of Defence)
The Royal Navy’s HMS Spey arrived in Tonga on Wednesday and began unloading supplies (Ministry of Defence)

UK aid has arrived in Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami which has affected much of the nation.

The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Spey, which docked on Wednesday, sailed from Tahiti to the country carrying vital supplies.

This included 30,000 litres of bottled water, supplies for more than 300 first aid kits, personal protective equipment, basic sanitation and baby products.

Minster for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, said: “Responding to humanitarian crises across the globe is a core part our of Armed Forces’ daily business.

“The crew and company of HMS Spey have demonstrated that this week by delivering this vital aid.

“The UK is a long-standing partner of the Pacific islands and having the ship deployed in the Indo-Pacific meant that we could be there for Tonga in their hour of need, as the island begins to rebuild their homes and communities.”

UN humanitarian officials estimate that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of Tonga’s population — have been affected by the eruption of an undersea volcano, which has led to deaths, injuries, loss of homes and polluted water.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted in January, causing a tsunami which led to devastation across the nation.

The ship arrived into Nuku’alofa, the capital city of Tonga on the island of Tongatapu and dropped off the supplies which will be moved to islands near to the volcano.

Tonga’s Covid regulations meant the crew could not disembark, so the supplies were moved and delivered by crane.

The commanding officer of HMS Spey, Commander Michael Proudman, said: “I am immensely proud of my ship’s company.

“Their flexibility, hard work and speed of reaction in assisting our Commonwealth friends in Tonga demonstrate the epitome of a modern, global Royal Navy, ready to respond at a moment’s notice.”

