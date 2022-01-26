Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Irish fishing group to meet Russian ambassador

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 9.17pm
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov (Niall Carson/PA)
Representatives of the Irish fishing industry will meet with the Russian ambassador on Thursday amid an ongoing row about navy exercises off the Irish coast.

The Russian artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

However, the drills have ignited controversy and have been criticised by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who branded them “not welcome”.

Fishermen have also raised their own concerns and will meet with the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov on Thursday.

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said it was a significant step to be invited to a meeting with the ambassador.

He said that the group wanted Russian navy exercises to move away from the fishing grounds used by Irish boats.

“It is not like we’re going to disrupt them. They disrupt us,” he said.

“We want them to move away from the fishing grounds.”

In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said there would be no impact on the safety of civil aircraft operations.

Mr Filatov this week insisted that the naval exercises, coming amid ongoing tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border, are a “non-story”.

Mr Murphy said it was a “huge” step to secure a meeting with the ambassador and it signalled progress for the group.

“He is not meeting with the Taoiseach, the Tanaiste or the Minister for Foreign Affairs. He is meeting with us to discuss it. I think that’s huge.”

