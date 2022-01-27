Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Foreign Office mandarin ‘not aware’ of any PM involvement in Nowzad evacuation

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.05am
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

The Foreign Office’s top civil servant has said he was not aware of support from Boris Johnson for the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan after leaked emails suggested the Prime Minister had “authorised” their rescue.

Mr Johnson has been accused of lying by Labour over how animals looked after by the charity Nowzad had made their way to the UK during the evacuation of Kabul last year.

In leaked emails to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, one Foreign Office official told colleagues working on the evacuation on August 25 that “the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated”, in reference to Nowzad.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Pen Farthing, founder of animal rescue charity Nowzad (Nowzad/PA)

Mr Johnson denies he had any part in the UK armed forces rescue mission, Operation Pitting, or the evacuation of animals from the Taliban-captured territory.

In documents released by the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Sir Philip Barton – the Foreign Office’s permanent-under secretary – said he was “not aware” of support for the decision to evacuate Nowzad either in No 10 or from the Prime Minister, or whether there was any reason staff would attribute the decision to the PM, “beyond speculation in the public domain”.

Asked whether Nigel Casey, the Prime Minister’s special representative for Afghanistan, had received any correspondence referring to the PM’s intervention, Sir Philip said: “No.”

But it comes after a leaked letter from Conservative MP Trudy Harrison, who was then parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Mr Johnson, previously suggested the Prime Minister may have been involved as she wrote to former marine Pen Farthing, who runs Nowzad, informing him that he and his staff – amounting to 68 people – “would be provided a flight by the Royal Air Force as part of the evacuation programme”.

Last month, No 10 said Ms Harrison was acting in her capacity as a constituency MP, however, the letter’s signature included her title as the Prime Minister’s PPS.

But on Wednesday, Sky News reported that Ms Harrison had contacted a private charter company to try to secure a plane to help with the Nowzad evacuation, and a source at the company told Sky News it was implicit that she was acting with the Prime Minister’s backing.

Trudy Harrison first day at House of Commons
Trudy Harrison outside the Houses of Parliament in London (Jack Taylor/PA)

Ms Harrison told the broadcaster she had contacted companies, and had told staff she was a PPS to Mr Johnson, but that she was acting as a constituency MP and the Prime Minister was not involved in plans around the evacuation.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister had no role in authorising individual evacuations from Afghanistan during Op Pitting, including Nowzad staff and animals.

“At no point did the Prime Minister instruct staff to take any particular course of action on Nowzad.”

Mr Farthing launched a high-profile campaign to get his staff and animals out of Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul, using a plane funded through donations.

The UK Government sponsored clearance for the charter flight, leading to allegations that animals had been prioritised over people in the exit effort.

Dominic Dyer, who led the political lobbying campaign from the UK for Nowzad to be offered support, has maintained the Prime Minister was involved.

He told Sky News: “I know Trudy Harrison, the PPS to the Prime Minister that was helping us on the campaign team, reached out to the CEO of Virgin Atlantic, and we were just looking at different options that were available to us.”

He told the PA news agency: “I’m not certain why he (the Prime Minister) didn’t feel he could explain his involvement in August at the end of this operation.

“It has tarnished what has been a very important operation that had huge public support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier