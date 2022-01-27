Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jobseekers expected to widen search after one month or face benefits sanctions

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.05am
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People on Universal Credit will have to look for jobs outside their chosen field after just one month under Government plans to push more people into work.

Ministers want 500,000 jobseekers in work by the end of June, with a campaign targeted at those on Universal Credit.

The Government said the data showed that the demand for workers was there, with 1.2 million vacancies – 59% higher than before the pandemic.

Jobseekers will have to look for jobs outside their chosen field or they could face sanctions (Philip Toscano/PA)

But as part of the push – dubbed Way to Work – claimants will be forced to widen their job search outside their area of work after four weeks, rather than three months, or face sanctions to their benefits if they are deemed to not be making a reasonable effort to secure a role, or if they turn down a job offer.

The move is intended to target those who are able to work but either do not have a job or are earning low amounts.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Helping people get any job now, means they can get a better job and progress into a career.

“Way to Work is a step change in our offer to claimants and employers, making sure our jobcentre network and excellent work coaches can deliver opportunities, jobs and prosperity to all areas of the country.”

Jobseekers will get more face-to-face time with a work coach, the Government pledged, so they could get more tailored support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said: “It’s important that everyone has the opportunity and support to find a good job to help them get on in life.

Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“That’s why we’re doubling down on our Plan for Jobs with this new campaign to harness the talent of jobseekers and support employers to fill vacancies, find work and create new opportunities.

“Together we will boost this country’s jobs-led recovery.”

Alison McGovern, Labour’s shadow employment minister, said: “This announcement has more to do with trying to save the Prime Minister’s job than supporting people into work.

“It’s just tinkering at the edges – long-term unemployment is 60% higher than before the pandemic.

“People should be supported into good jobs that match their skills, which would give them a better chance to secure work long-term.”

