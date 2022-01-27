Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Paracetamol and ibuprofen in short supply after Omicron surge

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 11.29am
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Shoppers have been struggling to get hold of paracetamol from many supermarkets while beer shelves are overflowing, as the impact of Omicron continues to be felt in the UK’s economy.

New data from the Office for National Statistics also shows that the number of people dining in restaurants is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Compared with the same week in 2020, before Covid-19 struck, numbers of seated diners had declined by just 3% in the seven days to January 24.

It comes after a 5 percentage point increase the week before.

ONS data also shows that 24% of sites surveyed had either low or no stocks of paracetamol, while 17% reported the same for ibuprofen.

High levels of unavailability were also reported for fresh fish, fresh pork, sparkling water, dried pasta and frozen fish.

Very few places reported problems with milk, fresh fruit and vegetables or beer.

The data also sheds further light on the state of the aviation industry. Airlines have been some of the worst-hit businesses during the pandemic as heavy restrictions were placed on people travelling abroad.

There were on average 2,400 flights landing and taking off from the UK every day in the week ending January 23.

This is around three times as many as last year, but still around half of pre-pandemic levels, the ONS said.

Meanwhile more pedestrians and cyclists are on London’s streets than before the pandemic.

Compared with the week before the first UK-wide lockdown in 2020, there were 15% more cyclists and pedestrians.

However car numbers have also increased, by 8%, while the number of vans is down 1%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]