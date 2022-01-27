Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business group urges Government to delay National Insurance rise

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.01pm
Models of a man and woman stand on a pile of coins and bank notes (Joe Giddens/PA)
Models of a man and woman stand on a pile of coins and bank notes (Joe Giddens/PA)

Business leaders are stepping up calls to delay the forthcoming National Insurance increase after research showed many firms believe support provided by the UK Government in response to Plan B measures is not sufficient.

A survey of 700 companies by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found that three out of five said ministers did not adequately assess the impact of Plan B Covid-related measures on businesses.

Many firms said their business suffered a loss of revenue due to Plan B.

Two out of three respondents reported absences due to illness or self-isolation in the last month, and of those, half said they had to reduce output or activity as a result.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, holds his ministerial ‘Red Box’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, holds his ministerial ‘Red Box’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

BCC director general Shevaun Haviland said: “These figures lay bare the serious impact that Omicron and the Plan B restrictions have had on our economy.

“Whilst the financial support offered by the Treasury was welcome it is clear than many firms still found it was not entirely sufficient.

“Many also told us that they felt the impact of the measures should have been more thoroughly assessed.

“Significant numbers of firms in the business to consumer sector also reported a large loss of revenue following the announcement, whilst output from manufacturers was hit especially hard by absences from illness.

“We now need to see plans for dealing with any future variants made public, along with assessments of the impact of any measures required and what support would accompany those measures.

“Businesses will only truly be able to enter a phase of ‘living with Covid’ when they have the confidence that a plan is in place should further complications arise.

“Our members are telling us they are being squeezed by rising wages due to fierce competition for staff, and that the incoming NICs increase will compound this at the worst possible time.

“I am really concerned that if this tax increase is not postponed, we will see a stranglehold put on the economic recovery just when it needs to be powering up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier