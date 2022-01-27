Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Standards watchdog cases must be reinvestigated urgently, auditors tell MSPs

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.20pm
The organisation assesses complaints about MSPs (Fraser Bremne)
Complaints about MSPs and councillors need to be reinvestigated urgently, auditors have said, after serious failing were found in an organisation which reports on ethical standards in public life.

Last month, Audit Scotland released a report highlighting a “disturbing” number of failings at the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland (CESPLS).

The organisation assesses complaints about the conduct of MSPs, local authority councillors and members of public bodies and then decides whether to investigate.

Officials from Audit Scotland and external auditors spoke to Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee on Thursday about their findings.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said his report had recommended CESPLS investigations carried out between August 2020 and the end of the year should be reviewed by an external investigator.

Pat Kenny, director of audit and assurance at Deloitte, said the acting commissioner in charge of CESPLS is making good progress in improving its management arrangements.

However, he said there is still no agreement with the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB) on funding for the external reinvestigation of cases from 2020.

He said: “The big outstanding recommendation where finance is required from the SPCB is the reinvestigation of the complaints process and an external re-examination of the complaints during that defined period.

“My understanding is that there’s still no agreement on the financing of that and that one is still outstanding.

“I think that is the one recommendation that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Kenny told the committee it appeared complaints had been dismissed at the eligibility stage which should not have been, while “informal” investigations were also carried out.

He said this had not been communicated to the Standards Commission – a separate public body – and relationships between the two organisations had broken down.

He said the early signs are that CESPLS is “making progress”, including on the development of a new investigations manual, but the organisation is being kept under review.

