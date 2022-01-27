Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

New Sky Sabre air defence missile system unveiled by Army

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.53pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (left) after the change of colours parade at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, West Sussex, as the 16 Regiment Royal Artillery bids farewell to its Rapier missiles and welcomes in the all new state-of-the-art Sky Sabre air defence system as its ceremonial colours (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (left) after the change of colours parade at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, West Sussex, as the 16 Regiment Royal Artillery bids farewell to its Rapier missiles and welcomes in the all new state-of-the-art Sky Sabre air defence system as its ceremonial colours (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Army has unveiled a new air defence missile system “capable of responding to 21st century threats” such as the crisis developing on the borders of Ukraine.

The 16 Regiment Royal Artillery held a ceremony to retire the Rapier missile system after 50 years of service as they are replaced by the Sky Sabre air defence system.

The event, attended by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and deputy chief general staff Lieutenant General Sir Chris Tickell, was held for the regiment to receive its new colours which are normally flags used to identify the unit but, for this artillery regiment, its air defence missiles take up the role of the colours.

The Rapier missiles were symbolically driven off the parade ground at Baker Barracks, Thorney Island, West Sussex, before their replacement, the Sky Sabre air defence system was unveiled to a fanfare composed for the occasion.

The Rapier system was used in service from Kuwait to the Falklands war but was also visibly deployed to several London parks to provide to combat any security threats during the 2012 Olympics.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (left) after the change of colours parade at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, West Sussex, as the 16 Regiment Royal Artillery bids farewell to its Rapier missiles and welcomes in the all new state-of-the-art Sky Sabre air defence system as its ceremonial colours (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Rapier missile system (Graham Main/MoD/PA)

The new Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM) used by the Sky Sabre has three times the range of the Rapier and can reach speeds of 2,300mph and can target fighter aircraft, drones and laser-guided smart bombs.

The system’s Giraffe Agile Multi Beam 3D medium-range surveillance radar can cover 360 degrees to a range of 120km.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Lane, 16 Regiment’s commanding officer, said that the Sky Sabre and his service personnel were “ready and able” to respond to threat facing Ukraine if required.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s designed to take on threats from the 21st century and if we are asked to deploy to other areas then we are ready to do so.

“Our men and women are absolutely operationally experienced wherever we have deployed with Rapier and are ready and able, having done the conversion courses to this very complicated and new 21st century weapons system to take on the next challenge or war or whatever comes our way.”

He explained that a key improvement with the Sky Sabre system was being able to communicate directly with other areas of the armed forces.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (2nd right) after the change of colours parade(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (second right) after the change of colours parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “It is a modern anti-air warfare system that will not only bring this regiment and the Royal Artillery but the British Army into the 21st century.

“This kit means we can talk to a F35 and the carrier strike group to be able to communicate what we see on our radars and they can share with us so we can inform our decisions to make fast, effective and lethal engagements.

“This is absolutely a step change for 16 Regiment and the Royal Artillery and the Army.

“We have gone from an industrial air defence system with a standalone capability which didn’t communicate to other things but would defend a particular area, to now communicating with our other services, the air force and the navy to be able to share information and engage in a way we haven’t done before.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier