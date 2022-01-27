Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mike Russell defends work on independence blueprint as ‘democracy in action’

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 5.56pm
Mike Russell has welcomed the news that a team of civil servants is working on an independence ‘blueprint’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mike Russell has welcomed the news that a team of civil servants is working on an independence ‘blueprint’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mike Russell, the former minister who is president of the SNP, has welcomed news that a team of 11 civil servants are working on a new “blueprint” for Scottish independence.

Details of the team behind the independence prospectus were revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request to the Scottish Government.

In her Programme for Government last year, Nicola Sturgeon announced work was resuming on a “detailed prospectus” for independence.

The Freedom of Information request asked how much budget had been allocated to the work, with the Scottish Government saying it was unable to provide an exact figure.

New powers for Scotland
Mike Russell said the work would be a ‘blueprint’ for an independent Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government said the preparation work would be coordinated by a team consisting of “one senior civil servant and 10 other officials” within the constitution directorate.

Pro-union campaigners condemned the team as an “obscene waste of public money”.

Mr Russell, who served as Constitution Secretary until the 2021 election, said: “The people of Scotland have already decided they should have a choice over their future by electing a Scottish Parliament in May with a record majority of pro-independence MSPs.

“Now the preparatory work is underway to develop a blueprint for Scotland as an independent country.

“This is democracy in action: the Scottish Government delivering the manifesto promises on which they were so overwhelmingly elected.

“This detailed work will ensure that the people of Scotland can make an informed choice when voting in the referendum and are presented with the choice of a better and fairer future in an independent Scotland.”

The First Minister has said the legislative timetable for an indyref2 Bill will be confirmed “in the coming weeks”.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This is an obscene waste of public money.

“While our NHS struggles with massive waiting lists and children sit in crowded classrooms, only the SNP could think it sensible to devote civil service time and taxpayers’ money to this.

“Rather than focusing on how to divide Scotland once again, the Government’s priority should be bringing communities together, giving our NHS and public services the resources they need.”

