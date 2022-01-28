Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK meets doubled aid target for Afghanistan with further £97 million pledged

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 12.03am
British service personnel were evacuated from Kabul in August (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
A further £97 million of emergency aid has been pledged for Afghanistan as the UK met its promise to double financial help to the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

The Government announced in August that the amount of aid for Afghanistan would increase to £286 million this financial year.

Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said the new money would provide food, emergency health support, and water and sanitation facilities.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Nigel Casey, and Government officials met with US and European counterparts to discuss economic and humanitarian issues, security and counter-terrorism, and human rights in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Foreign Office said UK officials had raised human rights issues with the Taliban, particularly the rights of women and girls and attacks on former Afghan security forces members.

Ms Truss said: “The UK continues to provide vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

“We have doubled UK aid this year to save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region.

“The funds announced today will mean essential food, shelter and health supplies will reach those who are most in need.”

No funding will be channelled through the Taliban, instead, it will be allocated through the UN Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, World Food Programme, and United Nations Children’s Fund.

