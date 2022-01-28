Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partygate: What does Sue Gray do now the Met Police have intervened?

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 1.41pm Updated: January 28 2022, 4.33pm
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick (Ian West/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick (Ian West/PA)

Sue Gray’s inquiry into claims of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10 and across Whitehall has been thrown into disarray by Scotland Yard.

The force told the Cabinet Office team to limit publication of any potentially criminal events and behaviour, casting further uncertainty on when the report will surface and how extensive it will be.

It means the official inquiry seen as so crucial because of the long absence of a police investigation has now been hindered by police work.

Downing Street partygate
Boris Johnson remains in jeopardy over partygate (Carl Recine/PA)

– What does Sue Gray do now?

There are two realistic options. She could soon publish a redacted or watered down version that complies with the Met’s demands. Sources close to the inquiry have signalled her concerns about delivering a report shorn of key conclusions.

It could open the respected civil servant up to allegations of participating in a whitewash if she cannot go into all the details she has unearthed. But it would still allow her to discuss the potentially damning facts she has ascertained surrounding events that did not reach a criminal threshold. She could also touch on the drinking culture at the heart of Government.

Alternatively, the Whitehall inquisitor could hold off on publishing anything until after the Met returns its verdict on the saga. But this could see a days-long wait turn into weeks and potentially months.

There is a third option: to publish in full and be damned. But it is understood this is not something under consideration.

Sue Gray
Senior civil servant Sue Gray (PA/Gov.uk)

– How has the Met’s position evolved?

Scotland Yard spent two months resisting calls to investigate since the Daily Mirror first reported allegations of parties in No 10 on November 30.

All that changed on Tuesday, when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced she had launched an investigation shortly before the Gray inquiry was expected to be published.

Between those two days the force argued it would not start an investigation “based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches” of Covid laws.

The possibility of later setting officers to work was always left open, with the force saying it would consider evidence emerging from the Whitehall probe.

Thanks in part to that evidence, Dame Cressida set her officers to work.

Initially, the Met did not raise objections to the report, but the publication went on hiatus as officers and the Whitehall investigators held talks.

Then, on Friday a new statement said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.”

– Why is publication being limited now?

The police statement said it only wanted to limit publication surrounding events being looked at by the Met in order to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

Exactly how publication might affect the investigation was not set out, but the PA news agency understood it related to officers’ ability to effectively investigate, rather than because more serious offences were being probed, as some had suggested.

Officers were understood to be looking into possible breaches of Covid rules that may warrant fixed penalty notices.

Laws restrict the reporting of ongoing criminal inquiries after proceedings are deemed “active”, for instance, when an arrest has been made. The Met said this is not the case.

The chief concern seemed to instead centre on the possibility that publishing the Gray inquiry could hand an advantage to a suspect or witness by giving them greater time to prepare, or discuss with others, while officers lose the element of surprise.

Downing Street
The findings could trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister by his party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Why does all this matter?

Many are furious at the apparent hypocrisy of No 10 demanding the public follow strict rules to combat Covid-19 while staff risked breaking them.

But the report also has the potential to topple the Prime Minister, with some Tory MPs holding off calling for a vote of no confidence in him until after its release.

Anything that has the appearance of a cover-up involving No 10 and the Met – true or not – will also risk decaying trust in politicians and the police.

