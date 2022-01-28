Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taoiseach urges fishermen to stay safe ahead of Russian naval exercises

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 3.17pm
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov (Niall Carson/PA)
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish premier has said he would be worried for the safety of local fishermen, if they insisted on fishing near an area set to be the focus of Russian naval exercises.

The artillery drills are due to take place at the start of February in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The planned drills have caused considerable upset and controversy in Ireland.

Representatives of the Irish fishing industry met the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov on Thursday, later claiming to have been a given a guarantee that their fishing grounds will not be affected by the navy exercises.

That claim was partially disputed by a spokesperson for the Russian embassy, who said it was “not true” that an agreement had been reached on “buffer zones” in the area for fishing boats.

Describing the meeting as “good” and “productive”, the spokesperson said that Mr Filatov told the fishing representatives “that these drills will not do any harm to their interests” and that he “urged them to refrain from any provocative actions which might endanger all involved”.

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland
Brendan Byrne (left), CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, and Patrick Murphy, CEO of Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, hold a Fisheries Management Chart outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Filatov has been asked to appear before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee to take questions on the row and the tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border.

On Friday, Mr Martin was asked by reporters if he had any advice for the Irish fishermen working in the waters.

“I think people, first and foremost, have to be conscious of safety. And in our view, that is not exactly the safest thing to be doing – to be fishing close to where military drilling is taking place,” he said.

“We will, at some stage, engage with the fishermen on this and take advice on that, but there needs to be balance here and proportionality in how this is addressed, but safety always has to come first.”

The Department of Transport has issued a marine notice that the Russian navy is set to carry out manoeuvres off the south-west coast of Ireland from next Thursday.

Mr Martin said he was still “hopeful” that conflict can be avoided between Russia and Ukraine.

“First of all, we would hope that dialogue can triumph here. And as long as people are talking I would still have hope. In terms of the major players here, it is extremely important that we avoid conflict,” he said.

“First of all conflict leads to unnecessary loss of life. The situation here doesn’t merit any military conflict at all.”

He acknowledged that any conflict or sanctions imposed on Russia would have a detrimental economic impact on Ireland.

“If conflict starts there will be economic consequences and repercussions which will damage the entire world, Europe and of course this country also.”

“No one can escape the consequences of sanctions entirely and that is an unfortunate reality,” he told reporters in Cork.

