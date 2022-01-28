Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Enough is enough’ – Campaigners say deaf people must no longer face exclusion

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 4.05pm Updated: January 28 2022, 5.59pm
A young girl takes part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK (Victoria Jones/PA)
Deaf people have “had enough” of being excluded from public life, campaigners have told MPs.

Protesters and school children gathered in Parliament Square on Friday to call for British Sign Language (BLS) to become a recognised language in the UK.

It came as the British Sign Language Bill was given an unopposed second reading just a few hundred metres away in the Commons after it secured Government support.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who has two deaf parents, would give legal protection to the language in the UK.

In a speech to protesters, David Buxton, chair of the British Deaf Association, said: “We have just got to get the message across the road to the MPs. We are saying to them, we deaf people have had enough of this.”

He later added: “Our language hasn’t been recognised legally and we face so many barriers as a result.

“Enough is enough.”

Stewards in the crowd rang bells while protesters and schoolchildren carried placards with messages reading: “BSL Saves Lives”, “Recognition. Inclusion. Equality” and “Deaf parents suffer, don’t let us be next”.

Labour MP Nadia Whittome, who also spoke to protesters at the rally, told the PA news agency that deaf people “have been systematically excluded from public life and public services”.

British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill rally in Parliament Square
The rally took place in Parliament Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I think this should have been law a long time ago,” she said.

“It is pretty disappointing that people have to stand here in Parliament Square in 2022 to campaign for such basic measures.”

Ms Whittome added that growing up she watched her deaf uncle constantly being sidelined and that public services would often not have the provisions to help him.

“This can’t carry on,” she said.

British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill
Students from Heathlands School for Deaf Children in St Albans take part in a rally outside the Houses of Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)

Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the Government in 2003, it has no legal protection.

The Bill, which also has the backing of Strictly Come Dancing champion and EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, will undergo further parliamentary scrutiny at a later date.

In a speech to the Commons on Friday, Ms Cooper said making BSL a legally-recognised language will send a clear message to every deaf person that “their language is equal and should be treated as equal”.

Susan Daniels, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, also called the reading “a very important milestone for thousands of deaf children who use British Sign Language”.

She added: “If the Bill passes, it will send a powerful message that the culture and language of the deaf community are truly valued and recognised in law.”

