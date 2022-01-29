Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tackle misogyny and gender-fuelled hate with more urgency, Sarwar says

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 2.38pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) said the omission of mysogyny in cate crime legislation is a fundamental flaw (John Linton/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) said the omission of mysogyny in cate crime legislation is a fundamental flaw (John Linton/PA)

The omission of gender-based violence and misogyny is a “fundamental flaw” in Scotland’s hate crime laws, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader expressed dismay that prejudice and hate is often fuelled by gender issues and called for more urgent action to tackle it.

The Scottish Government is considering whether to make misogynistic harassment a standalone offence, with a taskforce examining whether it should be incorporated into hate crime legislation.

Mr Sarwar visited the BXNG boxing studio, which works with victims of domestic violence and bullying, speaking to women who had been affected as well as the head of the In Your Corner charity, which offers self-defence classes.

At the studio in Milngavie, near Glasgow, Mr Sarwar said that gender-based hate is a “stain on our society” and added: “We should be working endlessly to try and correct that immediately.”

Anas Sarwar visit to BXNG
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (John Linton/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “We know that the single greatest hate came is still one of misogyny; women are still the greatest victims of hate crime and we know that the perpetrators are more often than not men.

“That’s not a coincidence, there’s a real gendered nature to prejudice and hate.

“So how we call that out, how we support people is really important, and then how we put support services in place. That’s why supporting Women’s Refuge centres where that’s appropriate… it’s about having adequate powers in terms of policing when appropriate, but also making sure we’re upping the conviction rates.

“Because you see already that the conviction rates are really, really low around domestic violence and around misogyny.”

Anas Sarwar visit to BXNG
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) spars with owner Paul Donnelly during a visit to BXNG boxing studio near Glasgow (John Linton/PA)

Asked about the work the Scottish Government is doing to consider making misogyny an offence, Mr Sarwar said: “We supported the Hate Crime Bill in the end, but at every stage we tried to amend it to include sex as a key characteristic.

“I think it’s still a fundamental flaw in that legislation that misogyny and sexism is not included in the hate crime legislation and we should be working endlessly to try and correct that immediately, we shouldn’t waste any time.”

Paul Donnelly, who owns the gym and runs the domestic abuse charity In Your Corner, said the pandemic has had a “massive impact” on victims who have essentially been “locked in with their abusers for so long now”.

After talking to Mr Donnelly, who also works as an actor appearing in the Outlander television series, Mr Sarwar said that his “entrepreneurship and social responsibility is at the heart of Labour’s vision for the type of society we should aspire to be”.

“This is a really important project and I’m really delighted to support it,” he added.

Mr Donnelly explained that the charity runs self-defence classes and helps young people with bullying and their mental health charities but said: “It’s not enough just to teach women how to protect themselves.

“You have to teach young men what boundaries are, what limits are, and what is appropriate behaviour, and nobody does that any more.”

Revealing how he teaches boxing students about consent, he added: “You’ve got to take a stand and educate young boys just as much as you teach women how to protect themselves.”

