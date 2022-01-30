Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
60,000 households helped online by Scottish Government initiative

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 12.02am
The programme was described as a ‘vital lifeline’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A Scottish Government project has helped members of 60,000 households across the country get online.

Connecting Scotland has funded almost 5,000 projects through just over 1,000 organisations at a cost of £48 million.

A total of 30,462 Chromebooks, 29,697 iPads and 51,021 MiFi devices have also been handed out to the most vulnerable in the country, along with unlimited data for the next two years.

Kate Forbes in Holyrood
The Finance Secretary said the programme provided a ‘vital lifeline’ (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “The aim of our £48 million Connecting Scotland programme was to ensure people who faced the most barriers to accessing online services were supported and not left behind as a result of the pandemic.

“This programme has provided a vital lifeline for many people by helping families maintain virtual contact and allowing users to access public, health and employment services that were only available online as a result of Covid.

“As well as helping more than 60,000 more households access services online, this has been an investment in the future of our digital economy and will help wider efforts to close the digital divide by ensuring as many people as possible have the skills required to enter the workforce.”

The Scottish Government pledged to get 300,000 more Scots online by the end of this parliamentary term.

