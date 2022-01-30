Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government ‘committed to cutting taxes’ despite National Insurance hike

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 12.38pm Updated: January 30 2022, 3.12pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has insisted the Government is “committed to cutting taxes” after the Prime Minister and Chancellor doubled down on plans to raise National Insurance.

Liz Truss said “taxes are never popular”, but significant amounts of money spent dealing with the Covid crisis “need to be paid back”.

Labour urged the Government to “rethink” the National Insurance rise, with shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy warning “it’s just simply not possible for a lot of people to survive” if their tax burden grows.

The Prime Minister has been facing pressure from within his own party to scrap or at least delay the increase to win back support as he awaits the findings of Whitehall and police inquiries into claims of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street.

How National Insurance contributions will rise
(PA Graphics)

No 10 had still not received a copy of the highly anticipated Sue Gray report on Sunday morning.

Concerns about the Prime Minister’s decision to press on with the 1.25 percentage point rise, designed to tackle the Covid-induced NHS backlog and reform social care, were also raised by senior Tory MP Robert Halfon.

Speaking to Sky News’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme, he said the Government should “go back to the drawing board” and look at different ways to find money that is needed for the health service.

But Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said delaying or scrapping the National Insurance increase could throw up an issue of credibility with the public.

He argued that the tax hike is about trying to cover the “long-term ever-growing costs” of the NHS.

Mr Johnson told Times Radio: “Even if we hadn’t had a pandemic and even if the Government wasn’t doing anything about social care, they would still have needed a rise of something like this because spending on the NHS is just rising inexorably year on year on year.

“In a way, my view is that the pandemic has given them an excuse to smuggle in the rather big tax rise that they would have had to do in any case.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak put on a united front as they made a firm commitment to go ahead with the controversial National Insurance hike despite concern from some Tory MPs about the cost-of-living crisis.

Johnson and Sunak
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak put on a united front as they made a firm commitment to go ahead with the controversial National Insurance hike (Toby Melville/PA)

Writing in The Sunday Times, the pair insisted that it is right to follow through on the “progressive” policy.

Ms Truss told Sky News that the Government is “committed to cutting taxes”.

She acknowledged on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme that “taxes are never popular”, but said “significant” amounts of money spent coping with the pandemic must be repaid.

“As soon as possible, we want to be in a position to lower our tax rates, we want to drive economic growth, because ultimately that is what will make our country successful,” she said.

“But we do face a short-term issue, which is that we have spent significant amounts of money dealing with the Covid crisis that does need to be paid back.”

Ms Nandy urged the Government to “rethink” the National Insurance rise, adding Labour would “come forward with a much fairer taxation system”.

She told the BBC: “You can’t possibly hit people with more taxes at the moment. It’s just simply not possible for a lot of people to survive.

“The stories that I’m hearing from people across the country about the sacrifices they’re going to have to make are enormous.”

Asked if Labour would repeal the planned tax hike, she added: “We’re hoping that the Government won’t go ahead with it.

Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Well, look – we wouldn’t bring it in in the first place, let me be absolutely clear with you if there was a Labour government today there would be no rise in National Insurance, people would not be facing the prospect of seeing their incomes squeezed even more.”

She added: “With a bit of luck this won’t come in at all, we’re going to be doing everything that we can over the next few weeks to try and appeal to Tory MPs’ consciences and try and persuade the Prime Minister to rethink.

“But if we can’t do that, what we’ll do is come forward with a much fairer taxation system that doesn’t hit working people the hardest.”

In April, National Insurance is due to rise by 1.25 percentage points for workers and employers.

From 2023, it is due to drop back to its current rate, with a 1.25% health and social care levy then applied to raise funds for improvements to care services.

With questions looming over the future of Mr Johnson’s premiership, Ms Truss stood by the Prime Minister, telling the BBC that he is “absolutely” the best person to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.

Asked if she is tempted by the top job, she said: “There is no contest. There is no discussion.”

Ms Truss was later asked on Times Radio if she has spoken with anyone about running for the Tory leadership.

She replied: “No, is the answer … No, I haven’t. And I’m 100% focused on my role as Foreign Secretary.”

It comes as tensions remain high between Russia and Ukraine, with Mr Johnson expected to speak to President Vladimir Putin and travel to the troubled region early this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]