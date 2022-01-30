Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British soldiers fighting alongside Ukrainians against Russia ‘unlikely’

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 12.52pm
Local residents walk along a street near the front line with Russia-backed separatists in Verkhnotoretske village, Yasynuvata district in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
Local residents walk along a street near the front line with Russia-backed separatists in Verkhnotoretske village, Yasynuvata district in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

The Foreign Secretary has said a situation in which British soldiers would fight alongside Ukrainians against Russia is “very unlikely”.

Liz Truss described how the UK has been offering support to Ukraine through intelligence, cyber support and defensive weapons but confirmed combat would not happen.

Her comments echoed those of Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who said Nato has “no plans” to deploy Nato combat troops to Ukraine.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at doubling the number of troops deployed to strengthen Europe’s borders.

Ukraine Tensions
Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of the armed forces, train in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

No 10 said it could send defensive weapons to Estonia while fast jets, warships and military specialists may be sent to protect Nato allies.

The offer will be finalised by UK officials and Nato in Brussels next week, while ministers will discuss the military options on Monday.

Ms Truss was asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme if she could rule out a scenario with British soldiers “on the ground”.

She said: “That’s very unlikely … and the Defence Secretary has been clear about that.”

Pressed on whether there is any scenario in which “British soldiers are fighting with Ukrainians” against Russian troops, she said: “That is very unlikely.

“This is about making sure that the Ukrainian forces have all the support we can give them, whether it’s intelligence support, whether it’s cyber support, whether it’s defensive weapons, which we have been supplying into Ukraine.”

She added that new legislation announced this week will widen current sanctions so “there will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs”.

Later on, Mr Stoltenberg emphasised the difference between Nato allies and Nato partners when it comes to protecting countries against specific threats.

Jens Stoltenberg visit to UK
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said there are no plans to deploy Nato combat troops to Ukraine (Justin Tallis/PA)

He told the Sunday Morning programme: “For all Nato allies, we provide 100% security guarantees, meaning that if one ally is attacked, that will trigger a response from the whole alliance. One for all, all for one, which is the core message of Nato.

“For Ukraine, a partner, we provide support and also send the message that there will be heavy economic sanctions if Russia uses force again.”

Calls have been made by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, to scrap a planned gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2, which would run from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea and bypass an existing pipeline running through Ukraine and Belarus.

Ms Truss confirmed she believed it should be halted if Russia invades Ukraine.

“We cannot favour short-term economic interests over the long-term survival of freedom and democracy in Europe. That’s the tough decision all of us have got to make,” she told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme.

Mr Stoltenberg confirmed separately that Nato allies were looking at solutions for energy supplies in Europe should Russia retaliate to any potential sanctions by cutting off its supply.

