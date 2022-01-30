Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government accused of ‘negligence’ over £458m of unusable PPE

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 9.20pm
The Government has spent in the region of half a billion pounds on unusable PPE, figures show (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Government has been accused of “negligence on an industrial scale” after it emerged it has spent in the region of half a billion pounds on personal protective equipment (PPE) that is deemed unfit for use.

The Liberal Democrats warned against waste at a time when “pockets don’t run deep” after a parliamentary written question revealed that billions of PPE items in Government stocks either cannot be used or are not currently needed.

There may be some exceptions for items that have not yet cleared assurance processes.

The question, tabled by Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, asked for the amount of PPE purchased by the Government that has not been put to use because it is unwanted or unusable, along with its total cost.

Wendy Chamberlain
In response, health minister Edward Argar said the PPE programme has ordered over 36.4 billion items since March 2020, of which 3.4 billion units are currently identified as “potential excess stock”, with a purchase price of roughly £2.2 billion.

In addition, a total of 6.96 billion items are not currently provided to frontline services.

Mr Argar said: “This can be for a variety of reasons, including new stock that has not yet cleared assurance processes or where a different product is preferred.”

Of these 6.96 billion items, the health minister said 1.2 billion – purchased for an estimated £458 million – are “deemed to be not fit for use”.

PPE
Ms Chamberlain said: “This is extreme negligence on an industrial scale. The Government is burning a hole in the pocket of the taxpayer through its wastage of personal protective equipment, at a time when those pockets don’t run deep.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We have been working tirelessly to deliver PPE to protect our health and social care staff on the frontline, with over 17.5 billion PPE items delivered so far.

“Where we have surplus stock of PPE, we have a range of measures we can take, including sales, donations, re-use and recycling or recovering costs from the supplier. In addition, we are working on plans to extend shelf life where appropriate.”

