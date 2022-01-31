Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Free bus travel scheme for under-22s launches in Scotland

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 12.02am
Free bus travel for under 22s will start from Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Free bus travel for under 22s will start from Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Free bus travel will be available from Monday to all under-22s in Scotland who have applied for a travel card.

Anyone aged five to 21 is able to apply for free bus travel across Scotland but is required to get a National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC to do so.

More than 900,000 young people are thought to be eligible for the free travel scheme, but the Scottish Government said that “tens of thousands” have so far successfully applied.

The Scottish Government had faced criticism for telling young people only to apply if they needed to make “essential journeys” because of coronavirus guidance.

But government officials now say that, with restrictions easing, the scheme “will be promoted more widely in the coming weeks”.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “I am delighted that from today, thanks to the Scottish Government, every young person under 22 in Scotland with an entitlement card can now travel for free by bus across Scotland.

“Extending free bus travel will make public transport more affordable, and help give many young people wider access to more education, leisure, and work opportunities.

“It will also support the choice to travel sustainably early in their lives.

“Increasing bus use will help us achieve our world-leading goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20% by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

“It will also support local bus services to recover, as we all emerge from the most recent Covid-19 restrictions.

“Please remember that to keep people safe, face coverings are still required on public transport for those aged 12 or older, unless otherwise exempt.”

Solar farm visit
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie welcomed the expansion of free bus travel (Jane Barlow/PA)

Active travel minister Patrick Harvie said: “This is an exciting moment for sustainable travel in Scotland.

“Today’s start line for free bus travel to under-22s shows how we can tackle inequality, respond to the climate emergency and improve the lives of young people through decisive government action.

“As we work to secure a green recovery from the pandemic, free bus travel will create new opportunities, protect our climate while at the same time reducing financial barriers for young people right across the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier