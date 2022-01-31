Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buy-to-let landlords facing cladding bills ‘makes no sense’, ministers warned

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 12.03am
Contractors undertake work at a residential property in Paddington, London, as part of a project to remove and replace non-compliant cladding (PA)
Landlords have warned the Government that getting buy-to-let landlords to pay for cladding removal “makes no sense”.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), has urged ministers to rectify the “injustice” of these landlords potentially having to pay for remedial works on their buildings.

It comes as Mr Beadle prepares to speak to MPs on the issue at the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee on Monday.

The NRLA’s warning follows Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove’s announcement earlier this month that developers will have to pay for remedial works to tackle dangerous cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres high.

Ministers have confirmed that both leaseholders and those who have been forced to sublet because they cannot sell their property will be protected from footing the bill.

But Housing Minister Christopher Pincher confirmed last week that the Government has not made the decision to extend this to buy-to-let landlords.

Mr Beadle said: “It makes no sense to be treating leaseholders who are landlords so differently to owner-occupiers.

“Both groups have faced the same problems, and both should be treated equally.

“We are calling on the Government to rectify this injustice as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We are bringing this scandal to an end – protecting leaseholders and making industry pay.

“It is not right that innocent leaseholders – including those who have moved out and now sublet their properties – should pay to remove dangerous cladding for which they were not responsible.

“We will explore whether this support should extend to other leaseholders, such as buy-to-let landlords.”

