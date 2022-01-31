Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Johnson to fly to Ukraine for crisis talks amid fears of Russian attack

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 12.56pm Updated: January 31 2022, 1.18pm
The Prime Minister will urge Vladimir Putin to ‘step back from the brink’ (PA)
The Prime Minister will urge Vladimir Putin to ‘step back from the brink’ (PA)

Boris Johnson will travel to Kyiv for crisis talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky amid continuing fears over Russia’s military build-up, Downing Street has said.

Ahead of his visit to the Ukrainian capital, the Prime Minister will urge Vladimir Putin to “step back from the brink” when he speaks to the Russian president later on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to Essex, Mr Johnson said he will again tell the Russian president that an invasion of Ukraine would be “an absolute disaster for the world”.

The Prime Minister’s visit on Tuesday, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, marks a further ratcheting up of diplomatic activity as the West seeks to convince Moscow that any military incursion against its neighbour will come at a high price.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson said: “What I will say to President Putin, as I have said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink.

“I think Russia needs to step back from the brink.

“I think that an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a disaster for Russia.”

Mr Johnson said that any Russian invasion would be “bitterly and bloodily resisted” by the Ukrainian people.

The Prime Minister’s comments came as part of a concerted diplomatic push to maintain the unity of Nato allies in the response to Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin
Boris Johnson will urge Vladimir Putin to ‘step back from the brink’ (Matt Cardy/PA)

Downing Street said Mr Johnson will urge the Russian president to “take a diplomatic path” and avoid a “very costly” military action in Ukraine.

“Our aim is to continue to encourage Russia to take a diplomatic path, to de-escalate and to step back from what could be a very costly exercise if they were to follow the path of further aggression,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“He has been clear at all points that pursuing that path would be extremely costly for the Russian people and it’s something we want to avoid and will continue to negotiate on.”

Meanwhile, Ms Truss will use a Commons statement on Monday to set out plans for a toughened sanctions regime which could be used to target senior figures linked to Vladimir Putin’s administration.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Russian elite should be in no doubt that we have significant powers and will take them further, which will place massive pressure on them should they continue on this path of aggression.”

Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will set out new sanctions (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a further move, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, seen as one of Mr Putin’s closest partners in Nato and the European Union, is expected to travel to Moscow on Tuesday for talks which have led to concerns about the alliance being undermined.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who was in Budapest for talks with his counterparts, insisted he supports Mr Orban’s visit, telling a press conference: “I think it’s very important that President Putin hears from a country such as Hungary that they will face direct economic consequences of any instability in the east.

“I don’t know what the prime minister of Hungary will actually say to Putin but I think it is clear that we all are in agreement that we don’t want instability, we don’t want war in the east, we don’t want casualties, we don’t want migrant flows, we don’t want high fuel prices and food prices which would inevitably follow from any actions.”

The UK is expected to bolster military presence in eastern Europe as part of Nato’s efforts to secure the region.

But British and Nato combat forces are not expected to be deployed in Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

Around 100 British personnel are involved in a training mission in the country.

Mr Johnson said: “We have been there since 2014, training Ukrainian troops under Operation Orbital – about 21,000 we have trained.

“We give lethal but defensive weaponry to Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier