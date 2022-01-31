Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
List of lockdown parties across No 10 and Whitehall included in Sue Gray report

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 3.17pm
Senior civil servant Sue Gray identified 16 separate gatherings in her report (Gov.UK/PA)
Twelve of the lockdown parties included in Sue Gray’s pared-back report into gatherings held across No 10 and Whitehall are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, the document suggests.

The senior civil servant outlined 16 separate gatherings which were included in the scope of her probe.

Those being investigated by the police include:

– 20 May 2020
A gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for No 10 staff.

– 18 June 2020
A gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

– 19 June 2020
A gathering in the Cabinet room in No 10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

– 13 November 2020
Two gatherings, including one in the No 10 Downing Street flat and another gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

– 17 December 2020
Three gatherings, including one in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary’s private office, a second in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall for the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official and a third in No 10 Downing Street for the departure of a No 10 official.

– 18 December 2020
A gathering in No 10 Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break.

– 14 January 2021
A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries.

– 16 April 2021
Two gatherings, including one in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a senior No 10 official, and a second in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of another No 10 official.

Police are investigating a dozen gatherings (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Four gatherings included the report which are not being investigated by the police include:

– 15 May 2020
A photograph showing a number of groups in the garden of No 10 Downing Street.

– 27 November 2020
A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

– 10 December 2020
A gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break.

– 15 December 2020
A gathering in No 10 Downing Street for an online Christmas quiz.

