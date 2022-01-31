Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond urges Scottish Government to fund a council tax freeze

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 4.22pm
Former first minister Alex Salmond is calling on the current Scottish Government to follow the lead of his administration and fund local authorities to freeze council tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former first minister Alex Salmond is calling on the current Scottish Government to follow the lead of his administration and fund local authorities to freeze council tax (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former first minister, Alex Salmond, has said he can “see no reason” why the current Scottish Government cannot give local government the cash for a council tax freeze to help Scots deal with the current “cost of living crisis”.

The one-time SNP leader said even though the administration led by his successor, Nicola Surgeon, had found additional funding for councils in next year’s budget, many local authorities were still likely to “implement inflation-busting council tax rises on hard-pressed families”.

The former first minister has written to Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes, urging her to implement the policy that his government previously adopted.

He told her that in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis,  his government had introduced the measure in a bid to help Scottish families who were “facing the prospect of being forced into poverty”.

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has written to Finance Secretary Kate Forbes on the issue (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Salmond insisted: “If it was possible for my government to secure a good settlement for local government, in the midst of a  global financial crisis, that fully funded a freeze in council tax, I can see no reason why the current Scottish Government cannot do likewise.”

Mr Salmond, who is now leader of the Alba Party, told Ms Forbes: “The current cost of living crisis is set to have an unprecedented impact on the financial position of many  Scottish households.”

He noted inflation had reached the highest level since 1992, with this likely to be “exacerbated further by out of control energy price rises, which will see many household electricity and gas bills reach unaffordable levels this spring”.

While he said the UK Government were “yet to address any of the major challenges which are contributing to the cost of living crisis”, one way Holyrood ministers could help was by freezing council tax bills.

Mr Salmond said: “Alba called for an additional £135 million of funding to local government to fully fund a council tax freeze this year, in order that the Scottish Government did not add to the cost of living crisis that the UK Government have created.”

He said this “would have represented the equivalent of a 4.5% increase to council tax”, telling the Finance Secretary: “Although it is welcome that you have identified an additional £120 million to answer our call, the absence of mainstreaming this funding on a recurring basis, means that many councils will still take the decision to implement inflation busting council tax rises on hard-pressed families.”

A Scottish Government spokesman responded: “Last week, the Finance Secretary announced an additional £120 million for local authorities, equivalent to a 4% increase in council tax next year.

“This takes the overall 2022-23 local government funding package to more than £12.6 billion, an increase of more than £1 billion, or 6.1% in real terms, compared with 2021-22 – so we believe there should be no requirement for any inflation-busting increases.

“Councils have full flexibility to set council tax rates for 2022-23 – flexibility they asked for and which ensures they are accountable to voters for local tax and spending choices.

“In setting council tax rates, we expect local authorities to take full account of local needs and of the impacts on household budgets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier