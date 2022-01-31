Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What MPs said after release of Sue Gray report

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 6.32pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to MPs in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to MPs in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended himself in the Commons on Monday against allegations he broke lockdown rules by attending parties during coronavirus restrictions, after civil servant Sue Gray published her long-awaited report.

Mr Johnson was told he was a “man without shame” by opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, while SNP Westminister leader Ian Blackford accused him of having “wilfully misled” the House over the alleged parties.

Here are some of the best quotes from Monday afternoon:

“I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country, I know what the issue is” – Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“You” – Labours MPs in response.

Downing Street partygate
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford responds to a statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to MPs in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report (House of Commons/PA)

“The Prime Minister has told the House that all guidance was completely followed, there was no party, Covid rules were followed and that ‘I believed it was a work event’.

“Nobody, nobody believed it then. And nobody, nobody believes you now, Prime Minister. That is the crux – no ifs, no buts – he has wilfully misled Parliament.

“It’s not my fault if the Prime Minister can’t be trusted to tell the truth” – Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster Leader

“When he (Boris Johnson) kindly invited me to see him 10 days ago, I told him that I thought he should think very carefully about what was now in the best interests of our country and of the Conservative Party, and I have to tell him he no longer enjoys my support” – Andrew Mitchell MP, former Conservative minister

“Millions of people took seriously a communications campaign, apparently designed by behavioural psychologists to bully, to shame and to terrify them into compliance with minute restrictions on their freedom.

“What is my right honourable friend’s central message to those people who meticulously complied with all of the rules and suffered terribly for it, including, I might say, those people whose mental health will have suffered appallingly as a result of the messages his Government was sending out?” – Conservative MP Steve Baker

Downing Street partygate
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey challenged the Prime Minister (House of Commons/PA)

“Many had to bury their children alone, many couldn’t be there with them at the end. Meanwhile Number 10 partied.

“Does the Prime Minister understand, does he care, about the enormous hurt his actions have caused to bereaved families across our country? Will he finally accept that the only decent thing that he can do now is to resign?” – Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats

“Boris Johnson degrades our politics, he degrades his office, he tries to drag us all into the gutter” – Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party

Downing Street partygate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to MPs in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

“The report does absolutely nothing to substantiate the tissue of nonsense that he (Keir Starmer) has said. Absolute nonsense.

“Instead this leader of the opposition, a former director of public prosecution – who used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can see – he chose to use this moment to continually pre-judge a police inquiry” – Boris Johnson

“What the Gray report does show is that Number 10 Downing Street was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public, so either my right honourable friend had not read the rules or didn’t understand what they meant and others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?” – Theresa May, former prime minister

Downing Street partygate
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA)

“He gleefully treats what should be a mark of shame as a welcome shield. But Prime Minister, the British public aren’t fools, they never believed a word of it, they think the Prime Minister should do the decent thing and resign.

“Of course he won’t because he is a man without shame and just as he has done throughout his life, he’s damaged everyone and everything around him along the way” – Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Opposition

“It seems a lot of people attended events in May 2020 – the one I recall attending was my grandmother’s funeral. She was a wonderful woman… I drove for three hours from Staffordshire to Kent, there were only 10 at the funeral, many people who loved her had to watch online.

“I didn’t hug my siblings, I didn’t hug my parents, I gave the eulogy and then afterwards I didn’t even go to her house for a cup of tea. I drove back three hours from Kent to Staffordshire. Does the Prime Minister think I’m a fool?” – Aaron Bell, Conservative MP

