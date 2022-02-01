Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Afghanistan families resorting to desperate measures, charities tell Liz Truss

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 12.03am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Charities are urging the UK Government to provide more money for Afghanistan, warning the humanitarian emergency is so bad that families are selling their children.

Organisations including Save the Children UK, International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Concern Worldwide have written an open letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, telling her that the window to save lives is “closing fast”.

Charity leaders said that the £286 million of UK aid announced so far is not enough because it amounts to just £7.15 for each of the 40 million people at risk in Afghanistan.

The signatories of the letter have warned Ms Truss that “there isn’t a moment to lose”.

They wrote: “Five million Afghan children are on the brink of famine. Every day, more people are succumbing to illness and starvation.

“With 98% of families not having enough to eat, some are resorting to desperate coping strategies – even selling their children.

“Our staff and partners on the ground report suffering on a scale that most of us cannot comprehend.

“The window to save millions of lives is closing fast. The UN has launched its largest ever single country appeal – 4.4 billion dollars – and needs wealthy countries like the UK to step up now.”

The charities said they welcome the release of the rest of the £286 million in UK aid announced six months ago, but added: “However, this sum amounts to just £7.15 for each of the 40 million people now at risk in Afghanistan.

“The Government must urgently provide additional humanitarian funding that reflects this level of desperate need.

“It should also use its diplomatic influence to bring other donor countries around the table to meet the UN’s call for life-saving funds.

“As well as supporting the emergency response, FCDO must also prioritise international efforts to ensure essential public services are restored and to keep the Afghan state and economy from collapsing.”

