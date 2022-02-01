Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hague: PM should be very worried after his apology

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 4.37am Updated: February 1 2022, 7.51am
Former UK Foreign Secretary and leader of the House of Commons William Hague has criticised the Prime Minister (PA).
Former Conservative Party leader William Hague has said the Prime Minister “should be very worried” and criticised his apology to the House of Commons.

He said Boris Johnson had the opportunity to propose real change in response to Sue Gray’s report and squandered it.

Writing in The Times, Mr Hague said the PM had plenty of time to craft a comprehensive and substantial response which gave his critics “pause for thought” but instead “decided to do the minimum”.

“The Prime Minister could have got on the front foot, advancing his position on a broader front of ensuring integrity in government,” he said.

“Yet for some reason, this very intuitive politician decided to do the minimum in responding to the report rather than go further in his apology and his proposals.

Downing Street partygate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to the House of Commons on Monday (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor).

“Instead of reinforcing the momentum in his favour, he quite possibly stalled it.

“If I were him, I would be very worried about the number of his own MPs who asked unhelpful questions at the end of his statement.”

Mr Hague – who had previously said he was “appalled” by Mr Johnson’s failure to tackle the drinking culture at No 10 – reiterated the remarks he made to Times Radio last month that partygate wouldn’t have happened under any previous Tory leader.

“As Theresa May’s devastating question to him in the Commons illustrated,” he added.

Ms May had asked Mr Johnson whether he did not “read the rules”, understand them or “didn’t think the rules applied to No 10”.

Mr Hague added: “He had a chance to underline that he acknowledged that the buck stops with him and that he had to change his own methods of management. It would have cost him nothing to emphasise that.

“The mystery to me, having helped many prime ministers draft difficult statements and made hundreds of speeches in the Commons myself, is why he didn’t go further and make a more comprehensive job of it.”

