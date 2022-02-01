The 55 education ‘cold spots’ earmarked for levelling up

The Government has announced 55 education “cold spots” in England that have been identified as part of the levelling-up agenda.
Areas where education outcomes are weakest, including Rochdale, the Isle of Wight and Walsall, will be targeted for support, with teachers offered a “levelling-up premium” to improve retention.
Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than “good” by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.
Here are the 55 “cold spots”:
Bedford
Blackpool
Bolton
Bradford
Bury
Cambridgeshire
Central Bedfordshire
Cornwall
County Durham
Coventry
Darlington
Derby
Derbyshire
Doncaster
Dorset
Dudley
East Sussex
Halton
Hartlepool
Isle of Wight
Kirklees
Knowsley
Leeds
Lincolnshire
Liverpool
Luton
Manchester
Middlesbrough
Norfolk
North Northamptonshire
North Somerset
North Yorkshire
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Oldham
Peterborough
Plymouth
Portsmouth
Rochdale
Rotherham
Salford
Sandwell
Sefton
Somerset
South Gloucestershire
South Tyneside
St Helens
Stoke-on-Trent
Suffolk
Sunderland
Swindon
Tameside
Wakefield
Walsall
Wirral