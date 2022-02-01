The 55 education ‘cold spots’ earmarked for levelling up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Government has announced 55 education “cold spots” in England that have been identified as part of the levelling-up agenda.

Areas where education outcomes are weakest, including Rochdale, the Isle of Wight and Walsall, will be targeted for support, with teachers offered a “levelling-up premium” to improve retention.

Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than “good” by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.

Here are the 55 “cold spots”:

Bedford

Blackpool

Bolton

Bradford

Bury

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Cornwall

County Durham

Coventry

Darlington

Derby

Derbyshire

Doncaster

Dorset

Dudley

East Sussex

Halton

Hartlepool

Isle of Wight

Kirklees

Knowsley

Leeds

Lincolnshire

Liverpool

Luton

Manchester

Middlesbrough

Norfolk

North Northamptonshire

North Somerset

North Yorkshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Oldham

Peterborough

Plymouth

Portsmouth

Rochdale

Rotherham

Salford

Sandwell

Sefton

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

South Tyneside

St Helens

Stoke-on-Trent

Suffolk

Sunderland

Swindon

Tameside

Wakefield

Walsall

Wirral