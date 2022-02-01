Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in five cut back on energy use as cost of living rises

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.49am
Gas and electricity prices are set to spike by close to 50% from April. (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than one in five Britons have cut back on energy usage even ahead of a massive spike in gas and electricity prices in April.

The Office for National Statistics said that 66% of adults said that their cost of living has increased in the past month, most of whom said that gas and electricity bills had contributed to the rise.

Of these, just under a third said that they were cutting back on spending on fuel such as gas and electricity.

More than half are spending less on non-essentials, while a quarter are dipping into savings.

The data offers a glimpse of the cost of living crisis which is only going to get worse in April.

Overall inflation in the UK hit 5.4% in the 12 months to December, the highest level in nearly three decades.

Part of this was caused by a rise in energy costs in October, when the cap on household energy bills was set at a record £1,277 for an average household.

In April this cap is expected to rise further, probably to around £1,900 according to experts at Cornwall Insight.

It is likely to cause pain for millions of households, especially those with less insulation which will need to burn more gas to stay warm.

More than 86% of households in England use gas to heat their homes, according to figures from 2019.

But poorly insulated homes are a lot more costly to heat. Average fuel costs in 2019 – before the massive spike – were £1,057 for well-insulated homes

These homes had energy ratings – called SAP – of between A and C. However D-rated homes cost £1,279 to run, while G-rated homes saw fuel bills reading £3,071, the ONS said.

Fewer than half of English homes have a rating of C or higher, according to data from last year.

Households with lower incomes will have a tougher time. The poorest 10% of households use 54% of their average weekly spend just to cover essentials, which includes energy, housing, food and transport.

The richest 10%, meanwhile, spend 42% on the same essentials.

