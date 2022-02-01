Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Households ‘borrowing more and saving less’ amid surging inflation

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.57am
Households are borrowing more and putting less money into savings, according to Bank of England figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Households are borrowing more and putting less money into savings, according to Bank of England figures.

Some experts pointed to the statistics as evidence of people trying to maintain their lifestyles as their incomes are battered by high inflation.

Experts also said the figures suggest that householders are starting to dip into extra savings built up during the pandemic as they juggle rising bills.

Consumer credit, which includes borrowing on credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts, increased by 1.4% annually in December 2021, accelerating from 0.8% in November, the Bank’s Money and Credit report said.

It marked the strongest annual growth in consumer credit borrowing since the start of the UK lockdowns in March 2020.

Within the latest total, credit card borrowing increased by 2.0% annually.

Households also deposited £3.2 billion into banks, building societies and NS&I (National Savings and Investments) accounts in December.

This was lower than the amount of money typically deposited pre-pandemic, which averaged £5.5 billion per month in the year to February 2020.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at RSM UK, said: “The latest Money and Credit figures suggest that consumers are borrowing more and saving less as they try to maintain their lifestyles in the face of surging inflation.

“Normally, a rise in consumer credit is a good indication that consumption is growing strongly because it tends to expand when the economy is good. People feel confident enough to borrow and splurge on big ticket items, such as cars.

“However, this time may be different. A rise in consumer borrowing over the next year may suggest that consumers are dealing with high inflation and attempting to maintain their lifestyles by borrowing.

“Indeed, we know that retail sales volumes slumped in December, so it seems unlikely that the £0.8 billion increase in consumer credit in December was due to consumers buying more goods.”

Households had been putting larger amounts of cash away earlier on in the pandemic.

In the year to November 2021, the average amount being deposited per month stood at £10.6 billion.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The £3.2 billion increase in households’ total liquid assets was smaller than the £4.9 billion average increase seen in the two years prior to the pandemic, implying that households have begun to draw down their ‘excess savings’.

“We judge that this reflects households attempting to support their current level of expenditure while their real disposable incomes are being battered by high inflation, rather than a positive shift in consumers’ sentiment.”

Karim Haji, head of financial services at KPMG UK, said: “From a household finances perspective, the personal loan interest rate is the measure to watch this year.

“Typically, unsecured loans are the ones consumers default on first and a rising rate would be a sign that banks are worried about the gloomier consumer outlook.”

Some 71,000 mortgage approvals were also made to home-buyers in December, which was above the 12-month average up to February 2020 of 66,700.

The number of approvals for remortgaging with a different lender rose slightly, to 44,900 in December.

The Bank said this remains low compared with the 12-month average to February 2020 of 49,500, but is the highest since February 2020 (52,500).

