Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Manufacturing output growth ramps up as supply chain crisis ‘passes its peak’

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 11.11am Updated: February 1 2022, 11.31am
UK factory output grew at its fastest pace for six months in January amid signs that the supply chain crisis has passed its peak, a report has shown (Rui Vieira/PA)
UK factory output grew at its fastest pace for six months in January amid signs that the supply chain crisis has passed its peak, a report has shown (Rui Vieira/PA)

UK factory output grew at its fastest pace for six months in January despite the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus amid signs that the supply chain crisis has passed its peak, a report has shown.

The closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) revealed that the rate of production output ramped up for the third straight month to its highest since July 2021.

The report shows that, while global supply chain disruption and worker shortages held back overall growth in the sector, there was a welcome easing in delays and logistics troubles.

This helped see input price inflation rise at the slowest pace for nine months, though it remained at “stomach-churning” levels, according to the Chartered Institute of Procurement& Supply (CIPS).

Overall expansion in the sector fell slightly last month on sluggish new orders, while exports “barely rose”, according to the survey.

The PMI reading stood at 57.3 in January, down from 57.9 in December.

However, the sector remained in growth territory for the 12th month in a row, with any score above 50 on the index representing expansion.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said: “UK manufacturing made a solid start to 2022, showing encouraging resilience in the face of the Omicron wave, with growth of output accelerating as companies reported fewer supply delays.

“Causes for concern remain, however, as new orders growth slowed, exports barely rose, staff absenteeism remained high, and manufacturers’ ongoing caution regarding supply chain disruptions led to the beefing-up of safety stocks.”

Manufacturers continued to cite problems due to supply chain issues, in particular with raw material shortages, transportation delays and difficulty in sourcing goods.

But supplier lead times lengthened to the least marked extent since November 2020.

IHS Markit said: “Although supply chain constraints continued to stymie growth, there were signs that these were past their peak, a factor contributing to a slight easing in purchase price inflation.”

Employment growth also shot up to its second strongest level for 11 years as manufacturers recruited to help match rising demand and address backlogs of work, as well as new projects and future expansion plans.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said easing supply delays and capacity pressures in the manufacturing sector should continue throughout 2022, helping cool wider UK inflation from current near 30-year highs.

He said: “The global move towards lifting Covid-19 restrictions will take some of the heat out of goods demand, as consumer spending shifts to services.

“And some manufacturers may have overordered during the pandemic to guard against shortages which could now turn into a glut of inventories, putting downward pressure on prices.

“These factors contribute to the EY Item Club’s expectation that inflation should head down later this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]