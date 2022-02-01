Michael Matheson pledges ‘massive increase’ in funding for walking and cycling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The draft Scottish budget will deliver a “massive increase” in funding for walking and cycling infrastructure across Scotland, the Net Zero Secretary has told MSPs.

Michael Matheson said money for active travel would reach £150 million, a 30% increase from last year.

He also said the Scottish Government does not currently have a clear definition of what a “green job” is and work is ongoing to establish one.

Mr Matheson spoke to Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee about the budget proposals on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m a big believer that if you put the right active travel infrastructure in the right place, people will use it.

“Experience in other parts of the world would bear that out.”

By 2026, he said £300 million a year would be invested in active travel.

Mr Matheson continued: “That’s a massive increase over what is a very relatively short period of time.

“Active travel infrastructure will make a very significant impact in helping to reduce car miles, particularly the use of cars for short journeys.”

Cycle route projects like the South City Way in Glasgow had “transformed” the area in a positive way, he said.

Monica Lennon asked about the green jobs fund (Fraser Bremner)

Scottish Labour MSP, Monica Lennon, asked about £23.5 million which has been set aside for a green jobs fund in the budget, inquiring how this would be defined.

Mr Matheson said: “There is no clear definition of what a green job is.

“There are competing views on what should be defined as a green job.”

He said the Government was working with stakeholders to arrive at a shared definition, saying “What we might classify as a green job might not be reflective of what other countries would consider to be a green job.”